WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A lake in Dakota County has been temporarily closed and cleanup efforts are underway after thousands of gallons of wastewater sewage entered the lake.
On Monday, Dakota County park officials said about 50,000 gallons of sewage entered Thompson Lake in West St. Paul over a period of 24 hours. Officials say it was caused by a sewage line failure near the south end of the lake. It has since been stopped.
“The public should not have direct contact – including no fishing – with Thompson Lake water until further notice,” a park release said.
The Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Pollution Control are assisting the city with the incident.