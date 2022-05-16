MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seeking a jolt from their sluggish start, the Lynx announced Monday they’ve activated Kayla McBride.
McBride, a veteran guard who spent the winter playing overseas, started every game last season for the Lynx, averaging 13.7 points a night.
To make room for McBride, the team released Yvonne Turner.
The Lynx said McBride will be available for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Lynx have spent much of the early season shuffling the roster, searching for a solution for the woes that have dragged them down to an 0-4 start.