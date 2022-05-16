MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ll kick off the work week with another warm and breezy day.
Monday will be a lot like Sunday, although it will be a bit cooler in northern Minnesota. The high will reach 72 in the Twin Cities, while it will be in the high 50s up north. Expect plenty of sunshine, too. There will also be increased fire danger due to the winds.
Tuesday looks even cooler, reaching 64 in the metro, and there’s a chance for widespread rain showers in the afternoon and evening, especially south of Interstate 94.
Temperatures jump back slightly above average for the rest of the week. Thunderstorms are possible later in the week, with Thursday possibly having some severe potential.
The weekend looks much cooler, but dry.