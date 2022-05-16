MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Conditions were great in Minnesota for viewing Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse, and many snapped pictures of the celestial event.
The partial eclipse began around 9:30 p.m. and the maximum eclipse was reached around 11:11 p.m. If you wanted to see the entire event until the end, you had to stay up to 1:50 a.m. Monday.
During totality, the moon had a faint, reddish glow, as red wavelengths of sunlight filtered through our planet’s atmosphere onto the moon’s surface. This particular eclipse is called a “Super Flower Blood Moon.”
Check out some pictures taken of the moon below. Share your pictures here.
Robert Scott in Hopkins managed to take a picture while a plane was traveling across the path of the moon.
Bruce Kierstead in Eden Prairie captured this one.
“Plane over Edina heading in direction of MSP transits the full blood moon.”
A deer made a cameo in this one, from Brian Story of Maple Grove.
Tonight's Lunar Eclipse #wcco pic.twitter.com/WjdW9o4j5E
— Mike Verlo (@MikeVerlo) May 16, 2022
WCCO producer Mike Verlo shared this one.
Gunnar Balstad in Stillwater caught this very clear and close view of the moon. Here’s the photography specs from Balstad: “Taken in Stillwater MN with a an 8” Meade and a Nikon D5300 with no editing!”
Lastly, here’s another close look of the blood moon, provided by Ben Huset in Eagan.