MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Conditions were great in Minnesota for viewing Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse, and many snapped pictures of the celestial event.

The partial eclipse began around 9:30 p.m. and the maximum eclipse was reached around 11:11 p.m. If you wanted to see the entire event until the end, you had to stay up to 1:50 a.m. Monday.

During totality, the moon had a faint, reddish glow, as red wavelengths of sunlight filtered through our planet’s atmosphere onto the moon’s surface. This particular eclipse is called a “Super Flower Blood Moon.”



Check out some pictures taken of the moon below. Share your pictures here.

Robert Scott in Hopkins managed to take a picture while a plane was traveling across the path of the moon.

Bruce Kierstead in Eden Prairie captured this one.

“Plane over Edina heading in direction of MSP transits the full blood moon.”

A deer made a cameo in this one, from Brian Story of Maple Grove.

WCCO producer Mike Verlo shared this one.

Gunnar Balstad in Stillwater caught this very clear and close view of the moon. Here’s the photography specs from Balstad: “Taken in Stillwater MN with a an 8” Meade and a Nikon D5300 with no editing!”

Lastly, here’s another close look of the blood moon, provided by Ben Huset in Eagan.