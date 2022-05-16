SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — Valleyfair returns for another season this week.
The theme park will open to the public on Friday.
“We are excited to welcome guests and season passholders back to the park for another fun and event-filled season,” Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair’s vice president and general manager, said.
In addition to fan favorite attractions, the fair announced a couple of new spots.
VIDEO: Valleyfair’s Oldest Rollercoaster Is Being Repainted
The Monster Jam Thunder Alley won’t open until Aug. 12, but when it does, the fair said it allow visitors to “experience the larger-than-life trucks that compete in Monster Jam.”
There are also two new food buildings. Senor Vargas will offer walking tacos and desserts, and Superior Bar will serve cocktails, mocktails and beers, as well as sweet and salty snacks.
Valleyfair previously announced that its annual Halloween festivities — previously known as ValleySCARE — will now be called “Tricks and Treats,” and will feature “all fun and no fright.”