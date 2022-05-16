ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced Monday a framework deal for a supplemental budget to spend the state’s surplus.

The bipartisan agreement includes $1 billion for education, another billion for health care and human services and $450 million for public safety. It also includes $1.5 billion in “additional investments” and $1.4 billion in “capital investment projects.”

“With an unprecedented surplus, we have the ability to make significant investments in the things that will improve Minnesotans’ lives, like health care, public safety, and education, while also providing tax cuts and putting money in Minnesotans’ pockets,” Walz said.

A $4 billion tax bill is included in the agreement, and $4 billion is set aside “to help the state manage future economic uncertainty.”

NEWS from St. Paul. The “big three” (as @CallaghanPeter likes to say) have a framework for an agreement for this #mnleg session supplemental budget. Leaders and Gov. Tim Walz say that includes a $4B tax bill over next few years. pic.twitter.com/yn85SbjA15 — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) May 16, 2022

“In addition to giving money back, this bipartisan agreement delivers targeted investments in public safety, education, nursing homes, and core infrastructure projects,” Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller said.

The details of the plan “will be finalized in the days to come,” Walz’s office said.

“We have reached a bipartisan agreement on a budget framework that makes strong investments in families’ economic security, education, health care, and public safety to address the challenges Minnesotans are facing,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman said. “This is a positive step forward, but there is a lot more work ahead of us in this final week of the legislative session.”

Last month, lawmakers struck a key bipartisan agreement on frontline worker bonuses and the unemployment trust fund. After that deal, $6 billion of the state’s record $9.2 billion surplus was left to work with. Legislators passed a two-year budget last year.

The 2022 Legislative Session ends May 23. Walz has said he will not call a special session.