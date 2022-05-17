ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair has added several more shows to the 2022 Grandstand Concert Series.
The state fair announced the new shows Tuesday morning.
Firstly, Portugal, The Man and Manchester Orchestra with special guest Bad Bad Hats will play on Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $27 to $37.
Then, The Beach Boys and The Temptations with special guest Tower of Power will play on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., with tickets ranging from $37 to $50.
Lastly, Disney Princess – The Concert, featuring an “all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons,” is scheduled for Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. Tickets range from $27 to $37.
Last month, the fair added the Counting Crows, The Wallflowers, REO Speedwagon and Styx. Other acts already slated to play at the Grandstand are Jim Gaffigan, Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Pitbull, Diana Ross and the Zac Brown Band.