Originally published May 14
ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River in Anoka, and authorities have now identified the deceased.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 Arrested After Stabbing In Northern Minnesota
Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that a 911 caller reported the body around 6:30 p.m. in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street.READ MORE: Next Weather: Dry Start In Twin Cities, Showers Later On
Investigators say the deceased individual was a man. On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Keith Harvell of Elk River.MORE NEWS: Next Drive: Highway 36 Reopens In Roseville After Serious Crash
Harvell’s death remains under investigation.