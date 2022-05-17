MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Beginning Monday, construction on the new concessions pavilion area at Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis will be underway.
The project includes two new buildings with new, all-gender accessible restrooms and ample outdoor public seating, according to the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board.
Some of the construction impacts include the boat launch being closed from June 6 to Sept. 16 and trailered boats will not be allowed on or off the lake during the launch closure. Trail closures and possible road closures are also expected.
The Minneapolis Sailing Center and Wheel Fun Rentals will still operate on the northeastern side of the lake over the summer.
The previous Bde Maka Ska concessions pavilion was built in 1930. It was torn down in May of 2019 after a fire. The site has since been paved over to provide a temporary gathering place.
Bde Maka Ska is part of the Grand Rounds National Scenic Byway, and a popular place to walk, fish and sail. The Minneapolis lake was declared Bde Maka Ska – the Dakota words meaning “white earth lake” – in 2018, amid a contentious political battle.
