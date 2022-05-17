ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Both directions of Highway 36 in Roseville have reopened Tuesday morning after a crash closed the highway earlier.
And 10 minutes later – the highway is open in Roseville/St. Paul! https://t.co/xvBN2E1boL pic.twitter.com/gOTZJ9Jol2
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) May 17, 2022
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, a one-car rollover just after 3 a.m. caused the closure near Dale Street. The crash was described as serious.
The highway reopened shortly after 6 a.m.