ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Both directions of Highway 36 in Roseville have reopened Tuesday morning after a crash closed the highway earlier.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, a one-car rollover just after 3 a.m. caused the closure near Dale Street. The crash was described as serious.

The highway reopened shortly after 6 a.m.