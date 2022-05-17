WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities rescued a husband and wife kayaking duo from Sauk River Monday afternoon.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said the woman called 911 just after 4 p.m., saying she and her husband had flipped their kayaks in the Sauk River in Waite Park.
The two — both 49, from St. Cloud — were stranded and seeking rescue.
Several agencies responded. The Sauk Rapids Fire Department used an airboat to rescue the couple.
According to the sheriff’s office, the husband turned around to see where his wife was, then hit a tree and capsized. When his wife stopped to help, she also capsized.
The couple was treated on scene before driving themselves to a hospital.