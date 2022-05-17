MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man has reached a $1.5 million settlement with the city of Minneapolis following an incident where Minneapolis police officers beat him during 2020’s unrest.
Last year, Jaleel Stallings was acquitted of charges that accused him of shooting at police officers during protests over George Floyd's murder near Lake Street and 15th Avenue South on May 30. During his arrest, published body camera footage shows Minneapolis SWAT officers punching and kicking him as he lay on the ground.
According to court documents, officers were driving an unmarked white van, without lights or sirens activated, when they began shooting non-lethal rounds at a crowd in a parking lot, which included Stallings. Stallings claimed self-defense and noted he had a permit to carry.
After the acquittal, Stallings filed a civil lawsuit against multiple officers and the city of Minneapolis. The attorney for Jaleel Stallings says a civil lawsuit was filed “seeking accountability for the officers who violated policies, laws, and constitutional rights with impunity” during the protests that followed George Floyd’s murder.
According to the federal court documents, the judge ruled that the city of Minneapolis will pay $1.5 million to Stallings, in addition to costs and attorney fees.
Despite the settlement, court documents show Minneapolis and the other defendants “expressly deny” both the validity of the claims and any liability.