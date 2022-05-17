MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Did you have a favorite book growing up?
A new survey suggests that more than half of Americans still love reading their favorite childhood book.
The Berenstain Bears books were the top favorite picture books at 31%, followed by “The Giving Tree,” “The Tale of Peter Rabbit,” and “Goodnight Moon.”
When it comes to longer, chapter books, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” “Little House on the Prairie,” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” were among the top rated.
Many also cited the Harry Potter series, “The Cat in the Hat,” and “Charlotte’s Web.”
