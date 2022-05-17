Next Weather: Dry Start In Twin Cities, Showers Later OnRain showers will make their way to the Twin Cities by the afternoon and continue through the evening before things dry out overnight.

Good Question: How Do Trees Know When To Bloom?“When they get what they need, they'll leaf out and they'll bloom,” said expert Val Cervenka.

April Cold, May Storms Set Farmers In Western Minnesota Back WeeksJohnson is best known for his Millennial Farmer videos on YouTube, but his latest installment will be about how hard his farm has been hit -- not just by wind, but also by rain. Between May 9 and May 15, that area of the state got anywhere from 5 to 10 inches of rain.

Northeastern Minnesota Braces For Record FloodingNear Voyageurs National Park, most docks are under water at area lakes and some 200 homes and resorts are at risk.

Next Weather: Warm And Windy Monday, With Increased Fire DangerWe'll kick off the work week with another warm and breezy day.