MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday is off to a wet start in southwestern Minnesota, and much of the rest of the state will see rainfall later on.
A system pulling east was dropping solid rainfall on southwestern communities, though nothing severe is expected. Rain showers will make their way to the Twin Cities by the afternoon and continue through the evening before things dry out overnight.
Much of Minnesota will see highs close to 70, though it’ll be a few degrees cooler up north.
Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, as well as slightly warmer temperatures. A few isolated storms could pop up later in the day.
Thursday is a Next Weather Alert day because of the potential for severe storms. WCCO’s Next Weather team will monitor those storms as the week goes on.
Things cool down on Friday and stay cool through the weekend.