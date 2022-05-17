MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday was the ninth-consecutive day that the Twin Cities has had above-average highs. Hopefully you’ve cherished every one, because we have some cool weather on the way.
Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, as well as slightly warmer temperatures. The high will be 73 degrees in the Twin Cities. A few isolated storms could fire up along a passing cold front in the afternoon. There is a marginal risk for storms from the Twin Cities and north.
Thursday is a Next Weather Alert day because of a slight risk of severe storms in the late afternoon. The high will be 71 in the metro.
We’ll cool down into the mid-60s Friday, and stay cool through the weekend.