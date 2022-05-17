PROCTOR, Minn. (WCCO) – A Proctor High School football player has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teammate last September.
Alec John Baney appeared at an adult certification hearing in St. Louis County on Tuesday, but his case will stay in juvenile court based on an agreement between the two parties, CBS 3 reports.
He was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in January. Documents say that after the incident, Baney said “I did it…I bet you guys didn’t think I was going to do it.”
Baney, who was 17 at the time, held down the 15-year-old victim with the help of others and removed his pants outside the Proctor football locker room, according to court documents. Baney then penetrated the victim with the handle of a toilet plunger, the petition said.
Photos and videos of the assault circulated via Snapchat.
READ MORE: ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
The Proctor Police Department received a report of a sexual assault at the high school and started an investigation in September. The football season was then canceled and the case was handed over to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office. During the investigation, coach Derek Parendo resigned after 13 years, saying he had been “targeted” amid the scandal.
Baney is due back in court on June 20.