MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Residents of Minneapolis-St. Paul are used to ranking pretty high on lists of the best places to live, but the 2022 rankings just released by U.S. News and World Report might take Twin Cities fans down a peg or two.

That’s because, among the 150 most populous metro areas in the country, they rank “only” 27th best. Not in the top five, not in the top 10, not even in the top 25. But 27th.

In comparison, Green Bay, Wisconsin landed 3rd.

Not that the report’s writeup for the Twin Cities is anything resembling bad news. In fact, they emphasize many of the things residents love about the area.

“Minneapolis and St. Paul have big-city amenities like museums and sports stadiums and an approachable Midwestern feel,” the article says. “The geographic location and climate in The Land of 10,000 Lakes play an essential role in the area’s culture, with residents taking advantage of the changing seasons. Locals embrace the harsh winters and partake in hockey, ice fishing and cross-country skiing. During the spring, summer and fall, Minneapolis and St. Paul come alive with outdoor music festivals, baseball games at Target Field and recreational opportunities on the area’s lakes.”

The overall ranking was determined by ratings in desirability, value, job market, quality of life, and net migration. Of those qualities, desirability was ranked the least favorably, at 4.7 points out of a possible 10. Value rated highest, at 7.2 points.

Other Midwestern cities that rated higher than Minneapolis-St. Paul include Ann Arbor, Michigan (#11); Des Moines, Iowa (#14); Grand Rapids, Michigan (#16); and Madison, Wisconsin (#17).

As far as Green Bay goes, U.S. News and World Report said it had “the perfect mix of big-city amenities complemented with a Midwestern, small-town feel. This city boasts a thriving entertainment and arts scene, revitalized downtown, and two college campuses, creating an energy that may appeal to young families as well as retirees.”

That being said, Green Bay’s “desirability” ranking was nearly equal to the Twin Cities, at 4.8 points.

Huntsville, Alabama rated first on the overall list, with Colorado Springs and Boulder, Colorado, along with San Jose, California, rounding out the top five.

Click here to read more.