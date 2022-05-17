Originally published May 16
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Wisconsin woman is suing over who the rightful owner is of an iconic dress that Judy Garland wore in the movie “The Wizard of Oz.”
The iconic blue-and-white gingham dress is scheduled to be sold at auction next week, but today, a federal judge ordered a hearing to determine if he should block the sale.
At issue is who actually owns the dress. The dress was given to a professor back in 1973 and, when he died, the Catholic University of America took ownership of it.
However, the niece of that professor is claiming she should be the rightful owner since she is his living heir.
The university claims the teacher was barred from taking gifts as personal property as part of his vows to become a priest.
The dress is expected to sell for more than $1 million if it is auctioned off.