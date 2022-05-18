RAMSEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and two others are injured — one critically — after a crash in Ramsey Tuesday night.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash at Bunker Lake and Sunfish Lake boulevards just before 8 p.m.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said a man was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on Bunker Lake Boulevard and collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading south on Sunfish Lake Boulevard.
A passenger in the Jeep was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The driver of the Jeep was also hospitalized, but will survive. The man driving the Camry was hospitalized in critical condition.
The crash is being investigated. Authorities did not identify those involved.