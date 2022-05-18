MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday night after attempting to put out a stove fire inside a Minneapolis apartment.
The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to the Stone Arch 2 apartment building on the 500 block of Second Street Southeast around 10:30 p.m.
Firefighters initially found nothing, but residents informed them that someone on the sixth floor was trying to put out a fire in an apartment.
In the sixth-floor apartment, crews found heavy smoke, an extinguished stove fire and a woman with burned hands. She was given medical care on scene before Hennepin Healthcare crews arrived and took her to the hospital.
The fire did not spread beyond the single apartment, which has been deemed uninhabitable. The Red Cross will assist the resident.