BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man faces charges after he allegedly slammed a stolen pickup truck into the back of another vehicle over the weekend, killing the driver and critically injuring a passenger.
Adam Pattishall, 22, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation and third-degree drug possession, according to Hennepin County court documents.READ MORE: Ex-MPD Officer Thomas Lane Pleads Guilty In State Trial Over George Floyd's Killing, Agrees To Serve 3 Years
According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday Morning, an Osseo police officer saw a Chevrolet Silverado speed out of a parking lot on County Road 81 while checking another vehicle.
At County Road 81 and Brooklyn Boulevard, about a mile away, the Silverado rear-ended a Kia Sportage while speeding, the complaint states. The man driving the Kia was killed, and a woman in the passenger seat was hospitalized in critical condition. She has had several emergency surgeries and suffered a brain bleed and a broken back, the complaint states.
Witnesses told police they saw a man run from the Silverado toward nearby businesses. Shortly after, police saw a man — identified a Pattishall — exit a nearby gas station, with what appeared to be blood on his clothing.READ MORE: Driver Gets Stuck In Concrete In Rochester While Fleeing Police
The complaint states Pattishall changed his clothing in the gas station’s women’s bathroom. His clothing and a Chevrolet key fob were allegedly found in the bathroom.
Police later learned the Silverado had been stolen earlier in the morning.
Officers searched Pattishall and found a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, the complaint states. He allegedly told police he ingested heroin before his arrest.MORE NEWS: Minneapolis To Pay Jaleel Stallings $1.5M Police Conduct Settlement
Pattishall remains in custody.