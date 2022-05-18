MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, family and friends of Aniya Allen will come together to mark one year since her death and continue calling for justice.
A stray bullet hit the 6-year-old near 36th and Penn avenues in north Minneapolis. She died two days later.
Police have not arrested anyone in her death.
MORE: Aniya Allen: Balloons Released In Minneapolis To Mark 7th Birthday Of Girl Slain In May
Allen’s grandfather, KG Wilson, shared a message on Facebook this week.
“I know for a fact that my 6-year-old granddaughter would’ve been one of your loving and caring Minneapolis community leaders,” he said. “No one who does this to a child should not be running around in the streets. And it’s sad, especially if someone knows who that is and you have not turned this person in.
Family say you can support them by changing your profile picture to a picture of Allen on Wednesday. They also say if you know something about her death, say something.