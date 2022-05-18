MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Aurora FC announced Wednesday a partnership with WCCO TV to stream all home matches on the station’s digital platform, CBS News Minnesota. The free, livestream service is available to fans on the CBS News app and Pluto TV.
“Having our home games available to fans in person and on a free and easy to access stream through WCCO is incredible for our inaugural season,” said Andrea Yoch, president of Minnesota Aurora FC.READ MORE: New Era In Minnesota Sports Begins As Aurora FC Holds First Practice
“WCCO is proud to partner with Minnesota Aurora and support this community-owned and women-led organization,” said Ann Ouellette, Vice President and General Manager of WCCO Television. “Through our streaming platform, CBS News Minnesota, we look forward to bringing the excitement and passion for the game to Aurora fans everywhere. And in doing so, building a sense of community beyond the field.”
Minnesota Aurora is a new pre-professional soccer team that begins play in May 2022 in the new USL W League. The team community ownership campaign recently closed, with the club meeting its goal of raising $1 million from 3080 community investors.READ MORE: Minnesota Aurora FC Reveals New Uniforms
The team was founded by a group of Twin Cities residents and announced last June as a founding member of the new USL W League, which will serve as the country’s premier pre-professional league by developing the next generation of women’s talent, both on and off the field.
HOW TO WATCH: Visit our 24/7 streaming news service, CBS News Minnesota, during Aurora’s home matches.
Check out the home game schedule below:
– May 26 at 7 p.m.
– June 10 at 7 p.m.
– June 12 at 12 p.m.
– June 19 at 1 p.m.
– June 24 at 7 p.m.
– June 26 at 12 p.m.