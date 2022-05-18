MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a man who escaped from a prison Wednesday morning.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Kris Richard Severin escaped around 9 a.m. from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw, which is 17 miles northwest of Duluth. He was being held at the facility for violating a restraining order.
Severin is described as a white man, standing 6-feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has short brown hair, tattoos on both his arms, and he was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes.
Anyone who sees Severin or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.