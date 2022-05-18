MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota tallied an additional 2,120 cases and six deaths Wednesday.
Overall, there have been more than 1.48 million COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, of which 68,742 were reinfections. According to state data, 12,575 people have died.
As of the health department’s latest update, daily new cases per 100,000 residents has climbed to 37.5 as the Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 continues to spread in the Twin Cities and beyond.
Hospitalizations have also ticked up above the high risk threshold – drawn at 8 admissions per 100,000 residents – and is now logged at 8.9. The last time the hospitalization rate was this high was at the tail end of February, as the state was coming down from the Omicron-driven spike.
As of Tuesday, there were 440 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, including 31 in intensive care. There have been nearly 63,500 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.
More than 9.93 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide. Roughly 75.1% of those who are eligible have gotten their first dose, while 48.9% have completed the series and gotten their booster.
The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for children between 5 and 11 years old at least five months after their last dose. The Centers for Disease Control are scheduled to meet on Thursday to decide whether to formally recommend the booster for the age group.