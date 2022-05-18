MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing.

Lane entered the guilty plea during a court hearing Wednesday morning as part of a plea agreement. Under the agreement, Lane agreed to serve three years in prison, with the recommendation being for federal prison, not state.

The update comes a day after paperwork was filed for a new attorney, Washington, D.C.-based Dana Raphael, to join the defense for Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released a statement following the court hearing, saying he is “pleased Thomas Lane has accepted responsibility” for his part in Floyd’s death.

“His acknowledgment he did something wrong is an important step toward healing the wounds of the Floyd family, our community & the nation. While accountability is not justice, this is a significant moment in this case & a necessary resolution on our continued journey to justice,” Ellison said.

Ellison also said his thoughts are with Floyd’s family and that Floyd “should still be with us.”

Lane and former officers Kueng and Thao were charged with aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter after Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020.

In February, all three were found guilty of depriving Floyd of his rights in a federal trial, and have yet to be sentenced. Earlier this month, the judge in that case denied motions from the defense for acquittal and mistrial based on “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Former officer Derek Chauvin has already been convicted in the state trial and sentenced for murdering Floyd. Chauvin also pleaded guilty in the federal trial.

During the 2020 arrest, Floyd, a Black man, repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe as Chauvin, who is white, pinned him to the ground. Kueng and Lane helped restrain Floyd; Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, and Lane held Floyd’s legs, according to evidence in state court. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.

A lot has happened since Floyd’s death, both in the Twin Cities and across the country — from protests, to efforts to change the law, to a renewed focus on inequality throughout the world.