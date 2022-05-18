Michelle Mazzara, CEO and founder of Luvafoodie, shared these recipes with WCCO viewers.

Luvafoodie Raspberry Tea Sangria

Ingredients

– 1 package of Luvafoodie Raspberry Lovers Iced Tea

– 1 bottle of sparkling wine or champagne

– 1 cup of fresh raspberries

– 1 cup of raspberry liqueur

Directions:

1. Prepare Luvafoodie Raspberry Iced Tea according to directions on back of bag.

2. After iced tea has brewed, take 1 ½ cups of prepared iced tea and pour into large glass pitcher. Refrigerate remaining iced tea to drink for later.

3. In large pitcher with iced tea, add 1 bottle of sparkling white wine, 1 cup of raspberry liqueur.

4. Add Ice cubes and top with fresh raspberries.

Luvafoodie Picao de Gallo Smoke House Sliders

Ingredients:

– 1 lb. ground beef

– 6 slider hamburger rolls

– 1 medium tomato diced

– 1 onion finely chopped

– 1 tbsp. lime juice

– ½ jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

– 2 sprigs of cilantro finely chopped

– 1 tsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers

– ¼ cup Mayonnaise

– 2 tbsp. Ketchup

– 1 tbsp. Worchestire Sauce

– 2 tbsp. Pickle relish

– 1 ½ tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House Spice

– Bibb lettuce

– 6 slices of smoked Gouda Cheese

Directions:

1. Preheat oven 375 degrees

2. In a medium size bowl combine tomato, onion, jalapeno pepper, lime juice, cilantro and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice, set aside.

3. Add ½ cup of Pico De Gallo to ground beef and mix. You will have extra Pico sauce to serve with chips.

4. Form hamburger into 6 sliders patties.

5. Put burgers on baking sheet bake for 15 minutes, last 5 minutes top with cheese slices. You can also grill hamburger sliders.

6. In a small bowl mix together: mayonnaise, worchestire sauce, ketchup, pickle relish and Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Spice.

7. Put hamburger patties on buns, top with smoke house sauce and lettuce.

Luvafoodie Star Shaped Garlic Lovers Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients:

– 5 Russet Potatoes

– ¼ cup Olive Oil

– 3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice

– Star shape cookie cutter

Directions

1. Preheat Oven 400 degrees

2. Peel potatoes, cut ½” slices.

3. Using a star shaped cookie cutter cut potatoes slices into a star shape.

4. Dip star shaped potatoes into olive oil and sprinkle Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice on top.

5. Place potato slices on baking sheet.

6. Bake until tender about 15 minutes.

Luvafoodie BBQ Baked Beans

Ingredients:

– 2 cans of 15.5oz. Navy Beans

– 1 can of 15.5oz of Baked Dark Red Kidney Beans

– 1 yellow onion chopped

– 1 4oz. package of Boars Head Diced Pancetta

– 1 cup of ketchup

– ¾ cup of brown sugar

– 3 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

– 1 tsp. ground mustard

– 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House Spice

– 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie BBQ Lovers Spice

– 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. In a large Dutch pan sauté pancetta with onions and olive oil.

3. Add remaining ingredients and cook over medium heat for 15 minutes.

4. Pour bean mixture into greased 13×9 pan.

5. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes.

Luvafoodie Margarita Spice Pickles

Ingredients:

– 5 ½ cups of thinly sliced cucumbers

– 1 sweet yellow onion sliced thin

– 1 cup of sugar

– 1 cup of white vinegar

– ½ cup of apple cider vinegar

– ¼ cup of brown sugar

– 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Margarita Spice

– 1 ½ tsp. mustard seeds

– ½ tsp. celery seeds

– Pinch of turmeric

Directions:

1. Put sliced cucumbers and onions in large bowl.

2. In a medium size sauce pan add all other ingredients, stir and bring to a boil.

3. Pour boiling water over cucumbers and onions.

4. Let stand for one hour.

5. Refrigerate in air tight container in refrigerator for up two weeks.

Luvafoodie Star Sugar Cookies

Ingredients for Cookies:

– 1 cup of butter, softened

– 1 ½ cups of confections sugar

– 1 egg

– 1½ tsp. almond extract

– 1 tsp. baking soda

– 1 tsp. cream of tartar

– Red, white and blue sprinkles

Ingredients for Frosting:

– 1/3 cup of soft butter

– 3 cups of confectioners’ sugar

– 1 ½ tsp. vanilla

– 2 tbsp. milk

Directions for cookies:

1. Mix butter, confectioner sugar, egg, and almond extract thoroughly.

2. Blend in flour, soda and cream of tartar. Cover and chill in refrigerator for 3 hours.

3. Heat oven to 375 degrees.

4. Divide dough in half, roll each half 3/16 thick on lightly floured cloth.

5. Cut with star cookie cutter.

6. Place on lightly greased baking sheet. Bake 7 to 8 minutes or until light brown.

Directions for frosting:

1. Blend butter and sugar.

2. Stir in vanilla and milk and beat until frosting is smooth and spreading consistency.

3. Frost cookies and sprinkle with red and blue sprinkles.