MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday brings the chances for isolated storms in the afternoon, and Thursday is a Next Weather Alert day due to potentially severe weather.
Clouds and drizzle were lingering Wednesday morning after some overnight showers. Isolated storms may develop later on, mainly along Interstate 94 and north. The window for those storms is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Those storms bring a marginal risk of severe weather, with hail possible.
The Twin Cities will see a high of 75, while parts of southwestern Minnesota could hit 80.
On Thursday, storms will fire up later in the evening. The main area of concern is southern Minnesota, where things could turn severe. There’s an outside chance of an isolated tornado.
We’ll cool down into the mid-60s Friday, and stay cool through the weekend.