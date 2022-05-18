CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Weather, Next Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to storms that are on track to fire in south-central and southeastern Minnesota in the afternoon.

Individual supercells are expected to hit by mid-afternoon, and the threat will linger into the evening.

There is an Enhanced Risk — 3 on a scale of 5 — for mainly damaging hail followed by possible wind damage. A tornado can’t be ruled out.

(credit: CBS)

The Twin Cities is in a Slight Risk for the same ingredients.

Thursday’s high in the metro will reach 74 degrees, but Friday’s high will be about 10-degrees cooler, and Saturday will be about 10-degrees cooler than that, with some isolated showers possible.