EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — “She has the ‘it’ factor,” said Edina track and field head coach Lynn Sosnowski, describing Maddie Dahlien.

She’s a senior on the team who swept the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter races at state last year. Now she’s at it again.

“My goal is to repeat the titles,” said Dahlien, confirming she plans to run those three races at the state tournament this season. An attempt at the long jump is being considered also.

Maddie is doubly elite, having been awarded Miss Soccer in 2021. Nonstop achievement takes a certain type.

“You don’t wanna piss her off before a race because even if she has the flu with a fever of 110, she’s gonna kick your butt because you made her mad,” said Sosnowski.

“I just love the feeling of winning,” said Dahlien. “I love the adrenaline rush you get before a race or a game. It’s one of the best feelings in the world.”

Hornet soccer lost in the state semifinals. So Maddie is going for the unique revenge and repeat at state track.

“Obviously as a competitor that obviously fuels my fire. I don’t like to lose,” said Dahlien.

Dahlien will leave to play for college soccer power North Carolina just three days after the state meet that takes place June 9-11. These days, she has soccer training most nights from 8:00-10 p.m.

“Everything she’s doing on the track, she’s doing while playing elite level soccer full time. So her legs are trashed,” said Sosnowski.

There have been talks about Dahlien being a two-sport athlete at UNC. But no conclusion has been reached. Sosnowski says she could easily succeed on the track for the Tar Heels.

“She could be an Olympian in track,” said Sosnowski.

Soccer will always be her first love. So track plays an important, if secondary, part.

“Just be able to run,” said Dahlien. “No pressure on myself because I put a lot of pressure on with soccer.”