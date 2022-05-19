Next Weather Alert: Storms Likely Thursday In South-Central, Southeastern MinnesotaThursday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to storms that are on track to fire in south-central and southeastern Minnesota in the afternoon.

High Water, High Risk: Conditions From Heavy Rains Are Recipe For Danger On Many MN RiversOfficials are advising inexperienced people to stay off rivers right now. If you do venture out, they say to make sure you're not alone, and be prepared if you end up upended and in the water.

Rising Water Levels Have Some Minnesota Resort Owners On EdgeSome Minnesota resort owners say the flooding right now is the worst they’ve seen in the decades they’ve been in business.

'The Water Is Rushing Too Fast:' Four Groups Of Kayakers Rescued In Stearns CountyThe couple was treated on scene before driving themselves to a hospital.

Good Question: How Do Trees Know When To Bloom?“When they get what they need, they'll leaf out and they'll bloom,” said expert Val Cervenka.