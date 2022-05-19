WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A state patrol pilot is recovering from a head injury after a duck hit the windshield of a patrol helicopter.
Law enforcement in Wabasha County had requested flight assistance around 10:15 p.m., and when pilots were returning, the duck and the helicopter collided.
One pilot suffered a head injury, but they were able to land the helicopter at St. Paul Airport. From there, the pilot was taken to a nearby hospital and has since been released.
Damages to the helicopter are still being assessed, the state patrol says.