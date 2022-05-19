Next Weather Alert: SE Minnesota Remains Under Tornado WatchSupercell thunderstorms rumbled Thursday evening over southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, dropping hail across the area. Some counties in southeastern Minnesota remain under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

Walz Taps National Guard For Flood Support In Northeastern MNGov. Tim Walz has authorized the national guard to provide flood support in northeastern Minnesota, a region which has seen successive amounts of rainfall and snow melt over the last few weeks.

High Water, High Risk: Conditions From Heavy Rains Are Recipe For Danger On Many MN RiversOfficials are advising inexperienced people to stay off rivers right now. If you do venture out, they say to make sure you're not alone, and be prepared if you end up upended and in the water.

Rising Water Levels Have Some Minnesota Resort Owners On EdgeSome Minnesota resort owners say the flooding right now is the worst they’ve seen in the decades they’ve been in business.

'The Water Is Rushing Too Fast:' Four Groups Of Kayakers Rescued In Stearns CountyThe couple was treated on scene before driving themselves to a hospital.