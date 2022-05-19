More than 20 markets in the Farmers Markets of MPLS collaborative will be operating outdoor markets this season.

Also check out a quiche recipe below:

Farmers Market Quiche

Recipe courtesy of the Farmers Markets of MPLS

Using local eggs, cheese, seasonal vegetables and even a local pie crust, you can put together a simple dish after visiting 1 of the 20 farmers markets across the city of Minneapolis. Search for farmers markets by day of the week or location at farmersmarketsofmpls.org.

Remember to use this recipe as a template, and explore adding other seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, or other seasonings like cayenne or nutmeg.

1 frozen pie crust from Vikings & Goddesses Pie Company, thawed in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes

1 Tablespoon butter, olive oil or sunflower oil

2-4 local green onions, chopped whites and greens separated

1 cup chopped asparagus and/or other market vegetables

6 local eggs

½ cup milk or cream

2 ounces of your favorite farmers market cheese, shredded or crumbled

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Preheat oven to 375. Line the pie crust with parchment paper and fill with uncooked beans or rice, and par-bake for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large pan and cook the whites parts of the chopped green onions until soft, about 2 minutes. Add the chopped asparagus and/or other vegetables and cook for a couple more minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the green parts of the chopped green onions.

Next, whisk together the eggs, milk, cheese, salt and pepper. Mix in the cooked vegetables.

When crust is done par-baking, remove parchment and beans or rice. These can go back in your pantry when cooled and cooked later. Pour this quiche filling into the par-baked crust and return to the oven until the filling no longer jiggles, about 30-45 minutes.

Serve with a simple salad for breakfast, lunch or dinner!