MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study found two-thirds of working parents are burned out. And it’s even worse for women or if the parent or child already deals with anxiety. So how can parents cope with burnout? Good Question.

The survey asked working parents how often they feel overwhelmed, more easily irritated, stressed, guilty, exhausted, or angry when it comes to parenting their kids.

But where is the line crossed between everyday annoyances and actual burnout?

“I would say when you feel like you want to escape your family,” marriage and family therapist Dr. Shonda Craft said. “(If) there is a true sense of ‘I can’t do this.'”

And if that’s ringing a bell to parents, what can be done about it?

“I would say the first thing you can do is open your mouth and admit that you’re struggling,” Craft said.

That means to your partner, your kids, your co-workers, your boss, or anyone who can listen if you’re not getting the support you need. Underlining how important this first step is — the fact that many would say they’re not particularly good about asking for help. But it is necessary.

Next, Croft says the important thing is thinking about what you really need, determine what you can control and what you can do well.

“Find that space and go all in with that,” Craft said. “For example, maybe you really love family meal time … Really make sure that you’re creating an environment where family meal time is soothing and healing for everyone.”

After that comes delegation, to your kids or partner. Then breathe. Sleep.

“It’s really important not to feel guilty about taking care of yourself,” Craft said. “As parents we really need to be able to enjoy the moments we have with our kids, because they’re so fleeting.”

Craft says the line between burnout and depression or anxiety is blurry. She recommends talking with a mental health professional if you get to the point of not appreciating your kids, feeling really down on yourself or feeling hopeless.