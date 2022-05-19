(credit: St. Croix County Sheriff's Office)
HUDSON, Wis. (WCCO) — The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 67-year-old.
Police say David McKay left his home unexpectedly on Sunday before returning on Wednesday. He then sent an email to his family this morning and disappeared again.
He did not take his cell phone with him, and his family has concerns for his well-being.
It’s not known which direction he is going, and has been known to travel long distances in the past.
McKay is driving a white 2011 Ford Edge. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 715-386-4701.