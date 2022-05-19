ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A bill that would legalize sports betting in Minnesota is headed for a vote on the Senate floor.
A Senate spokesperson on Thursday said the chamber’s Finance Committee approved the bill and referred it to the floor.
In its current form, the proposal would legalize sports betting at tribal casinos and racetracks. Tribal Nations would also be authorized to issue sublicenses to online gaming operations, revenue from which would be taxed by the state.
Last week, the Minnesota House passed a bill that would legalize sports wagers at casinos and online. If the Senate bill passes, it would need to go back to the House to settle the differences, or be referred to a conference committee.
The House bill does not include racetracks.
Every state surrounding Minnesota has legalized sports betting, though only Iowa has an online option.
The 2022 Legislative Session ends Monday.