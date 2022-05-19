ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the national guard to provide flood support in northeastern Minnesota, a region which has seen successive amounts of rainfall and snow melt over the last few weeks.
St. Louis and Koochiching county sheriffs requested the aid from Walz, who tapped the guard to provide logistical operational support with setting up flood protection.READ MORE: Ban On LGBTQ 'Conversion Therapy' Falls Short In Minnesota Senate
“As severe weather pushes flooding beyond historic highs I’m incredibly grateful that the members of our National Guard have again raised their hands to help their neighbors,” said Walz. “I’ve seen firsthand the impact flooding is having on our farmers and communities, and we will ensure that our fellow Minnesotans continue to receive the support they need.”
MORE: Northeastern Minnesota Braces For Record FloodingREAD MORE: Next Weather Alert: Twin Cities Metro Dropped From T-Storm Watch
More rain is expected to arrive in the days to come, which could push lakes and river levels above the historic highs in 2014 and 1950. Near Voyageurs National Parks, roughly 200 homes are at risk.
Flooding is closing boat launches and impacting camp sites up north, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Resort owners in the area worry that continued flooding and nearby closures will negatively impact their revenue.MORE NEWS: Take A Look Inside Warship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul
National guard members will stay until June 10, or until the emergency conditions subside.