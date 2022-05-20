MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin Theatre Trust has canceled two shows in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend due to a breakthrough COVID-19 case discovered within the company.
According to the Hennepin Theatre Trust, Friday and Saturday’s performances of “Back to Workshop, or Everything’s Fine” are canceled at Brave New Workshop, located at 824 Hennepin Avenue.
Everything is not, in fact, fine. pic.twitter.com/XbotxLyd7L
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) May 20, 2022
Those with tickets can exchange them for an upcoming performance or receive a full refund.
All remaining performances are currently playing as scheduled.