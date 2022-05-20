ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Three men are dead following a series of separate shootings in St. Paul overnight, with one of them impacting METRO Green Line service Friday morning.

In the first incident, a man was shot and killed near the intersection of Maryland Avenue West and Matilda Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Police received multiple calls from neighbors about hearing the gunshot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help with that case because they don’t have a lot of information to go on.

The second shooting happened on the 400 block of Sherburne Avenue. Police say a man was shot and rushed to Regions hospital where he died during surgery. Police said a woman was taken into custody.

Then, Metro Transit said a shooting was reported at 4:30 a.m. at the METRO Green Line’s Central Station in downtown St. Paul. Police responded and found a man with gunshot wounds on the platform. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are looking for a suspect.

Central Station is closed during the investigation. Green Line customers should expect “significant delays” during the morning hours, according to Metro Transit. Replacement buses are being used between Union Depot and Robert Street stations.

A homicide investigation now underway on the platform of the Green Line Central station.

The investigation continues into all three shootings. There have been 18 homicides recorded in the city so far this year.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.