BUFFALO, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — The jury is now set in the trial for Gregory Ulrich, a Minnesota man accused of walking into a medical clinic last year and opening fire, killing one staff member and wounding four others.
With jury selection out of the way, opening statements are slated to begin Monday afternoon.
Ulrich is being tried on charges of murder, attempted murder and other counts in the Feb. 9, 2021 shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Prosecutors say Ulrich was angry about his medical treatment at the clinic when he opened fire, killing Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant and wounding the others. Ulrich is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic before eventually surrendering to law enforcement.
A Wright County District Court judge ruled last year that Ulrich was mentally competent to stand trial.
Court records allege Ulrich has mental health and substance abuse problems, and that he frequently reported unfounded thefts or minor quarrels involving his neighbors and others. Police have said Ulrich was no stranger to them and was known to have been angry over his medical treatment.
