MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As COVID-19 case growth continues to rise, health officials logged an additional 2,424 cases and three deaths on Friday.
According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has tallied 1,492,863 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 12,587 deaths.
The latest update shows daily new cases per 100,000 residents is up into the “high risk” category at 38.6. Hospitalizations too have been rising in recent weeks. As of Thursday, there were 442 people in Minnesota hospitals with the virus, of which 33 were in the ICU.
Roughly one in five Minnesota counties is experiencing a high transmission level of COVID-19, especially in the northeastern part of the state.
According to the Metropolitan Council, the viral load in the metro plant increased 58% in the week of May 10 to May 16, compared to the previous week. The Omicron variant BA.2 makes up over 90% of the COVID-19 RNA in the Twin Cities, and about half of that comes from its sub-lineage BA.2.12.1.
The state has distributed over 9.97 million COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Minnesotans. State data shows that 75.1% of Minnesotans age 5 and over have gotten their first dose, while 49% have have gotten their booster.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted nearly unanimously on Thursday to recommend a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5 years old. The newly eligible 5- to 11-year-old age group can get the dose five months after their second shot.