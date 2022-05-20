ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — The Democratic-Farm-Labor Party, in their nominating convention Friday, selected Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan for endorsements in the 2022 gubernatorial race.
According to reports from the convention, the decision to nominate Walz took less than five minutes.
“Governor Walz is leading Minnesota forward by ensuring our kids get a world class education, expanding economic opportunity for all, and protecting the health and safety of Minnesotans. Minnesota’s unemployment rate just hit record lows and new business filings are at a record high thanks to Governor Walz’s hard work,” DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said. “Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan has earned the support of voters everywhere by leading our state forward with compassion and a relentless focus on the needs of our communities. Lt. Governor Flanagan has worked tirelessly to make childcare more affordable and accessible, fought hard for our public school students, and has been a fierce champion for reproductive rights.”
Also winning an endorsement was incumbent State Auditor Julie Blaha.
“State Auditor Julie Blaha has done a tremendous job serving as Minnesota’s financial watchdog. By empowering and supporting local governments across the state, and by cracking down on officials who misuse taxpayer dollars, Auditor Blaha is protecting Minnesotan’s freedom to make decisions in their own communities,” Martin said.
Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann issued a response to Walz’s endorsement that said, in part, “In Tim Walz’s Minnesota, crime is on the rise across the state, inflation is at record highs and supply chain shortages make it hard for families and businesses to make ends meet with basic everyday necessities like gasoline, baby formula and more.”
Last week, the Republican Party advanced gubernatorial hopeful Scott Jensen, on a ticket with former Vikings player Matt Birk.