MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the largest tech conferences in the country is underway in Minneapolis.

About 10,000 people from around the world are gathering in U.S. Bank Stadium for VeeCon.

Dozens gathered outside the stadium Friday morning as early as 2:40 a.m. to get their hands on limited edition merchandise available to the public at 8 a.m.

The conference brings people together to talk about the future of technology, specifically about NFTs or non-fungible tokens, the blockchain and the world of cryptocurrency.

Well-known artists, entrepreneurs and celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Pharrell and Spike Lee will be at the conference to talk about how NFTs are changing their respective industries.

There was an event Thursday night to showcase Minnesota entrepreneurs, everything from local food, beer and wine.

Greater MSP said this conference is the perfect way to show off the best of what Minnesota has to offer.

“We want to show the best of Minnesota while these folks are visiting from around the world,” said Matt Lewis, VP of strategic initiatives for Greater MSP. “This is certainly one of the largest conferences of any type that we’ve had as the world has reopened a bit so we’re excited to show off our city and our state.”

Tech leaders of the conference said NFTs are here to stay.

“This is web three. Web 3.0,” said A.J. Vaynerchuk, CO-CEO of VaynerSports. “Web 2.0 was social media things like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter etc. which became a fabric of our society. Web 1.0 was the internet and websites being created and so why I think you should care is because this is the third iteration of an unbelievably important consumer technology which is the internet.”