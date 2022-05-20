MOUND, Minn. (WCCO) – Police say they found a body in the trunk of a vehicle during a traffic stop in Mound on Friday morning, and two people are in custody.

According to the Orono Police Department, officers were called to a suspicious vehicle around 7 a.m., which was driving on its rim with its back window smashed out.

After performing a traffic stop at Shoreline Drive and Bartlett Boulevard, police spoke to the woman who was driving the car and noticed blood inside the vehicle.

Then, they found a body in the trunk.

JUST IN: Orono Police say they stopped a "suspicious" car this morning to find blood inside and a body in the trunk. Two people are in custody. Details to follow. #WCCO @WCCO pic.twitter.com/ZtTQ7dAktJ — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) May 20, 2022

Police say they took the woman into custody. One other person was arrested at an apartment complex.

“It sort of shocks you, and our hearts go out to the victim,” said Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok. He said officials are hoping to identify the victim Friday evening.

Multiple scenes, including a Shell gas station about two miles away from the site of the arrest, are being processed. Officials do not believe there is a risk to the public at this time.

The two suspects are expected to be booked into Hennepin County Jail on Friday evening and charged in the next few days.

