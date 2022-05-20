MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — VeeCon is officially underway in Minneapolis. The inaugural event at U.S. Bank Stadium is also the first NFT-ticketed event.

People traveled from around the world to be with like-minded people. Entrepreneur Gary Vee is behind VeeCon.

Inside the stadium, thousands of people gathered to listen, learn and socialize.

“It’s a community here of what’s happening and how to connect in a different way that we haven’t seen before,” Johnny XX, who flew in from Miami, said.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith of Mallrats fame was on stage Friday morning talking about his upcoming film’s NFT release.

“I think it’s important to have an open mind to what it is and if you can start there that’s the hardest part,” Saran Kong, from Las Vegas, said.

NFTs are digital, and as Carol Weidner told us, can be art or something collectible. She sold one using a form of cryptocurrency.

“I’m back in school, recently divorced. It’s allowed me to stay in school, pay for my expenses,” Weidner said.

15-year-old Kendall Booker of St. Cloud was excited to attend.

“To meet a lot of people that just inspired me to get into the space and entrepreneurship,” Booker said.

He brought his mom so she could better understand his growing interest.

“I have learned it’s just owning something digital, so I can get that,” Kima Booker said.

People needed a VeeCon NFT ticket to gain entry. And they came to Minneapolis from all over.

“A lot of people from Australia, Europe, a few from London and Norway and Asia area like all over the place,” Zach Jackson, from Nebraska, said.

“The education and the community around the space, I’ll travel anywhere for that,” Johnny XX said

They expect 10,000 people will attend this weekend, with most of them first-timer visitors.

Saturday’s speakers include musician Pharrell and actresses Eva Longoria and Mila Kunis, among others.

VeeCon goes through Sunday.