MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans will need to bundle up a little over the next few days, as temperatures will be well below average.
There’s a frost advisory up in northern Minnesota, where feels-like temperatures on Saturday morning were in the 30s.
The average high is 71 degrees, but the Twin Cities will only make it up to 55.
It’ll be cloudy by mid-morning, and light showers will move in. Some possible ice pellets could fall especially in northern Minnesota.
Good morning! 🌅 This weekend will feel more like early April (or mid October) than late May.
Coming up on @WCCO w/ @JenniferMayerle: the heads-up on when/where a few showers (with ice pellets) are likely this weekend & next week, plus when highs near 80 will return! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/YvcmbkqYcO
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 21, 2022
After sunset, the clouds will move out and temperatures will drop into the 30s statewide, excluding the metro. The Twin Cities will see an overnight low of around 40 degrees.
On the bright side, there’s a warm up on the way, and it’s looking like Memorial Day weekend will be in the 70s or warmer, which will be perfect for a day on the lake.