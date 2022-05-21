Next Weather: Chilly, Cloudy Saturday With Light ShowersMinnesotans will need to bundle up a little over the next few days, as temperatures will be well below average.

Minnesota Auto Shops Swamped with Hail-Damage RepairsThousands of Minnesotans spent the day talking with their insurance agents, as Thursday's hail storm caused major damage to homes, cars, and boats.

Walz Taps National Guard For Flood Support In Northeastern MNGov. Tim Walz has authorized the national guard to provide flood support in northeastern Minnesota, a region which has seen successive amounts of rainfall and snow melt over the last few weeks.

Next Weather: Frost Alerts For Northern Minnesota This Weekend"It is going to be a cool weekend with highs running 15 degrees below average both days," WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer said. "There may be frost up north both mornings. There is currently a Frost Advisory across northern Minnesota for overnight tonight."

Next Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warnings, Large Hail In SE MinnesotaSupercell thunderstorms rumbled Thursday evening over southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, dropping hail across the area. Some counties in southeastern Minnesota remain under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.