MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two days after the district announced Minneapolis North High School’s principal would be placed on paid leave, the superintendent now says she will finish the school year.
On Friday, Minneapolis Public Schools said Mauri Friestleben would start her leave on Monday. In a letter Friestleben shared with families of students, she said Friday would be her “last day with Minneapolis Public Schools.”
On Sunday, in a message to families, Superintendent Ed Graff said Friestleben will now “continue as the North High School leader through the end of the school year in an effort to bring this school year to a successful close for North students.”
“We apologize for the difficulty this situation has caused the North community—and especially our Polar students,” Graff said. “Principal Friestleben will be welcoming students again at North on Monday.”
The initial paid leave announcement came after Friestleben attended a sit-in with students in the wake of the Amir Locke shooting. She said she participated in the sit-in even though she had been “strongly advised to not attend.”
MPS initially said Dr. Michael V. Walker, founding leader of the Office of Black Student Achievement, would serve as the school’s head in Friestleben’s absence.
