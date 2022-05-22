ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Legislature is racing to complete its work before late night deadline on Sunday, but it appears unlikely to happen with many proposals still unsettled in the divided Capitol.

Legislative leaders and Gov. Tim Walz last week agreed to a big picture supplemental budget agreement that included billions for tax cuts, education, public safety, health and human services and more. At the time they expressed optimism the legislature would work quickly. Since then, House Democrats and Senate Republicans have been trying to bridge their differences and find compromise.

“We’re going to make every effort to get done,” Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller said Sunday.

Earlier on the Senate floor, he told members if conference committees came to an agreement by the early afternoon, there would be enough time to pass bills in time.

But the afternoon came and went with many issues still stuck, including public safety and health and human services spending, an area which Miller said Republicans and Democrats were still “pretty far apart.” The Legislature is bound to a 11:59 p.m. deadline Sunday to approve bills this session. Leaders are meeting behind closed doors to try and settle the remaining differences.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman told MPR News that she hopes to button up agreements on major issues Sunday, and that Walz will call a brief special session this week to actually pass bills, conceding that it was already too late to get it done by the midnight deadline.

The governor has repeatedly said he does not want to call a special session and it’s unclear if he will change his position.

On Saturday, top negotiators announced a tax agreement, which still needs to pass both chambers, that would cut the first-tier income tax rate from 5.35% to 5.1% and exempt all social security benefits from income taxes. The legislation does not include one-time direct payments or so-called “Walz checks.”

This story is developing and will be updated.